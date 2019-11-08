This Morning's Gino D'Acampo sparks controversy after sharing photo of daughter Gino is best known for rustling up dishes on This Morning

Gino D’Acampo has divided opinion with a recent photo of his daughter laying across his chest. In the snap, shared to Instagram, Gino can be seen cuddling up to his seven-year-old daughter Mia in bed, and both are seemingly topless. Many of the celebrity chef's fans found the post adorable and replied: "Such a beautiful pic!", "Beautiful photo, this is life and family is everything," and "Nothing like cuddles with papa! Every little girl's hero."

Others, however, expressed their concern and flocked to the comments section to say so. One wrote, "Feeling slightly uncomfortable and awkward, maybe should have been a family pic for your eyes and your family," while another posted: "This picture kinda looks a bit wrong !" Another noted: "It's a lovely picture but like the other comments I'm afraid for the backlash."

Gino, 43, is known for being close to his family. He and wife Jessica Morrison share three children together, Mia, seven, Rocco,14, and Luciano, 17. The This Morning star often shares adorable family moments on Instagram, and on Sunday posted another picture of himself and Mia playing with building blocks. Gino hilariously added the caption: "She is now upset that I took over her game... what about sharing?" and fans were quick to share their own anecdotes. One wrote: "Girls are the worst my four sons always shared!" and another added: "I'm like that with my kids! Too funny."

On Wednesday, Gino shocked again when he appeared on This Morning sporting a brand new look. Donning a bandana, sunglasses, and bracelets when promoting his new book, fans were quick to tweet about his interesting choice of get-up. One Twitter user wrote: "Gino D'Acampo is on This Morning and appears to be dressed as Keith Richards" and another cheekily teased: "Is that Gino or Bruce Springsteen?"

