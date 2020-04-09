Petra Ecclestone says new baby is 'most difficult yet' and reveals adoption dreams` Petra Ecclestone and Sam Palmer welcomed their first child together a couple of weeks ago

Petra Ecclestone has remained tight lipped about her new baby daughter with fiancé Sam Palmer – until now. The heiress, 31, gave birth to her fourth child a couple of weeks ago and on Thursday, she finally opened up about her new daughter, revealing that she is her most difficult one to date and that her siblings are "obsessed" with her.

Taking to her Instagram stories to answer fans' questions, one of which asked how she was coping and if she was breastfeeding her daughter, Petra said: "Loving every minute of it, yes breastfeeding, she is definitely the most difficult one so far.

"I am very much in love with my angel and enjoying every minute," she added.

Tamara Ecclestone's sister also revealed that her eldest children have taken very well to the new family addition. "They are obsessed. They love her and shower her with kisses all day," she replied to a fan.

Petra also shared with her followers her top five baby products which are "a boppy nursing pillow, a sleepyhead, a love to dream swaddle, coconut oil for bath and a good breast pump."

The couple, who became engaged last year, may have only just welcomed their first child together, but more babies are already on Petra's mind. When asked if she would like to grow her family more, the star said: "I would love to adopt, it’s been a dream of mine for a long time."

Sam first revealed the happy news earlier this week on his Instagram stories, sharing a text which read: "I have received lots of messages asking when the baby is due. We had a beautiful daughter a few weeks ago. Thanks for all of the messages. Mother and daughter are both very well. She is yet to see the world, but I've told her she will one day if she behaves."

It seems the recruitment consultant, 36, was forced to reveal the news after sharing a selfie of him and Petra, 31, basking in the sun. In the picture, Petra was dressed in a summery floral dress and showed no signs of a baby bump. "Enjoying the sunshine in the garden today," he captioned the shot.