Brooke Vincent has been keeping her fans updated on her biggest role to date – motherhood. The Coronation Street actress has been on cloud nine ever since welcoming her son, Mexx, on 23 October, and has shared some adorable snaps of the little tot so far. Thursday was no different, as Brooke treated her social media followers to another gorgeous image of her little boy as the pair ventured out for a family shopping trip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brooke can be seen cradling Mexx in her hand while he sweetly rests his head against her shoulder. He also looks so cute and cosy wrapped up in a blue beanie hat and a white fleece hoodie with tiny ears sewn into the hood. Taking a well-earned break from their retail therapy, Brooke admitted the two-week-old is already a better shopper than his dad, Sheffield United football player Kean Bryan. Captioning the pic, she said: "It's safe to say Mexx is a better furniture shopper than his dad," followed by a crying with laughter emoji and a yellow heart.

In August, Brooke headed off on maternity leave, with her character Sophie being written out temporarily to go travelling. The star spoke about her emotional departure from the soap on Instagram and opened up about her excitement at becoming a first-time mum. She wrote: "I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play 'Sophie Webster' and today I left to play my biggest role yet, 'Mummy'. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years."

The actress and her footballer beau have been together since summer 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced Brooke's pregnancy in April and have been keeping fans updated on her progress ever since. In June to mark Father's Day, the mum-to-be even shared a sweet image of Kean's socks emblazoned with a cute message on them. The socks read: "Happy Father's Day Daddy. Love Baby B. Last chance to put your feet up." Next to the snap, Brooke wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind what an amazing Daddy you will be to our baby. Today has a whole new meaning for us both. A day we will now forever celebrate."

