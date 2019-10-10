Lydia Bright shows off baby bump in stunning bikini snap Lydia is expecting to give birth next year

Lydia Bright has shared a new snap of her baby bump and The Only Way Is Essex star looks absolutely glowing. In the photo, Lydia, who is currently relaxing in Turkey, can be seen cradling her growing bump on a swing hanging over the ocean. In the background beautiful blue skies and mountains are visible. Referring to her bump, the 29-year-old captioned the post: "I'm the happiest me, now I'm with you."

Fans were quick to comment on the tranquil snap, admiring Lydia and her stunning surroundings. One wrote: "You look so cute Lyds love u lots and lots," while another added: "Very peaceful looking." However, despite all the tranquillity, Lydia admitted that she was feeling exhausted on Thursday, revealing in a second Instagram post that: "I have become so much more tired recently since being pregnant."

Lydia shared the tranquil snap on Instagram

She might feel tired, but the mother-to-be's fans were quick to assure her that she certainly doesn't look it. One replied: "U may feel tired but u look radiant." Another sweetly told Lydia: "U still look absolutely gorgeous!"

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in August, Lydia, who is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin, revealed that she will give birth in February 2020. The former TOWIE star added that she was over the moon about becoming a mum: "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me." The 29-year-old also opened up about baby names, and said that it's "quite a good idea to keep it secret" from friends and family, but also admitted that she has "told so many people already."

Lydia spoke to HELLO! in August

The TV star also explained that despite feeling nervous about the process of giving birth, she knew it was going to be worth it, adding: "Well. I know I'm going to have to do it, it's inevitable. I'm dreading it, it's gonna be traumatic. At the end of it obviously I'm going to have a beautiful baby. So I'm just hoping, because of that, I’ll forget all about the trauma."

