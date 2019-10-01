Lydia Bright runs into trouble at 20-week baby scan The Only Way is Essex star says her daughter is "stubborn"

Lydia Bright had a spot of trouble at her 20-week scan – her baby girl refused to move! In a video uploaded to Instagram Stories, 29-year-old Lydia could be seen doing exercises in the doctor's room to try and get her bump moving and The Only Way is Essex star added the captions: "Trying to get this bubba moving," "Stubborn like her mother," and "20 weeks."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in August, Lydia, who is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin, revealed that she will give birth in February 2020. The former TOWIE star added that she was over the moon about becoming a mum: "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me." The 29-year-old also opened up about baby names, and said that it's "quite a good idea to keep it secret" from friends and family, but also admitted that she has "told so many people already."

Lydia shared the video on Instagram

On birth, the TV star had the following to say: "Well. I know I'm going to have to do it, it's inevitable. I'm dreading it, it's gonna be traumatic. At the end of it obviously I'm going to have a beautiful baby. So I'm just hoping, because of that, I’ll forget all about the trauma."

MORE: Lydia Bright reflects on negative effects of pregnancy in honest post

Lydia spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her parenting plans

MORE: Celebrities who announced their pregnancies or are due to give birth in 2019

And how does the mum-to-be feel about matching outfits? "Definitely. If my baby is a girl I am going to be doing so many matching outfits." Well, we now know that Lydia is, in fact, expecting a little baby girl – so bring on those matching outfits!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.