Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has baby shower as fans guess gender of their fifth child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are set to become parents again anytime now, and earlier in the week Tana hosted a low-key baby shower ahead of their child's arrival. Their eldest daughter Megan posted photos from the event on Instagram, including a lovely photo of herself with Tana and siblings Jack and Tilly. In the background, a helium letter balloon can be seen, which could well be spelling out the name of the new arrival, or the gender. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Is it a boy or a girl? I hope a girl," while another said: "Is it a boy?" A third added: "I hope it's a boy, but as long as it's healthy it doesn't matter."

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana had a baby shower

Notably absent from the event was Gordon and the couple's 18-year-old daughter Hollie. From photos it appeared that the pair were in LA at the time, but over the weekend the family reunited for a meal out. The Hell's Kitchen star shared a photo on Instagram Stories of his meal at London restaurant Maze Grill, and wrote: "Maze Grill with my girls." It appears that the family don't have very long at all to wait until the newest addition arrives either. On Friday, Gordon shared a throwback photo of his four children when they were little, and wrote: "Just days away from our new addition to the Ramsay family…they grow up so quickly."

It's not long until the Ramsay family welcome their new addition

Gordon announced on New Year’s Day that Tana was pregnant, in a family video showing the mum-to-be's growing baby bump. The TV chef declined to reveal his wife’s due date or the baby’s gender, but there’s no doubt that the entire clan is thrilled to welcome another new family member. The Ramsay’s happy news comes almost three years after Tana’s devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.

With four grown up children, the new baby's arrival will allow for Gordon and Tana to enjoy many more years with a child at home, and avoid empty nest syndrome – something Gordon has previously spoken about. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the doting dad said: "Tilly, Tana and myself took Jack down to the college last week. Man that was hard. We put him in his little room, left him some fettucine and pasta for him to cook, student food. Left him there and I got in the car and I was a mess. My best mate has just left me. And then the next day we put Holly into University. I was like, 'Man this is tough!'" As to what he'll do when 17-year-old Tilly also leaves home? "I'll cry," he said.

