Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl posted an enviable behind-the-scenes glimpse of her home on Wednesday, and it's all decked out for Christmas. The singer posted a series of beautiful images of her indoor winter wonderland, adding Michael Bublé's rendition of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. The videos and photos included a picture of her large Christmas tree, which she captioned: "So happy!" as well as a beautiful tablescape featuring pine cones and candles and an incredible fireplace filled with candles and trimmed with greenery.

Cheryl will be back with BBC show The Greatest Dancer in the New Year

The final photo, and certainly the cutest, showed the RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge's Christmas pyjamas laid out next to her two-year-old son Bear's matching nightwear. The larger set consisted of a red and white striped top and trousers while the smaller pair had a red top and striped trousers. The singer captioned this sweet snap: "Santa... we're ready!" Cheryl shares little Bear with her ex-partner, former One Direction star Liam Payne.

RELATED: Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home with husband Matt and baby Dusty

The star is excited for Christmas with her two-year-old son Bear

Last month, Cheryl revealed on an episode of RuPaul and Strictly star Michelle Visage's What's The Tea podcast that after her son was born, she was scared he might be taken away. The 36-year-old admitted: "When I had him, first of all, I wouldn’t let the doctors take him out of the room. I read this story about two girls being swapped at birth and it was playing on my mind. I was so irrational. I didn’t want anyone to take him." Liam, 26, has also recently reflected on his struggle adapting to parenthood.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse shares a rare look inside her family home in Germany after Strictly final

Speaking on Sky One’s Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking, the singer said: "Becoming a dad at such a young age, it’s such a difficult thing. I think I built fatherhood up so much in my head that it kind of messed me up to start with. I started in a bad place with it. I think it spooked me out early on, and I was just worried I would not be enough to look after the both of them." But he went on to pay tribute to his ex, saying: "Even though we’re not together, Cheryl’s always there for me. I’m lucky I have someone who understands what I’m going through."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.