In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee and her boyfriend Ben Richardson reveal they are engaged to be married – and expecting their first child together. Sarah-Jane, who is 16 weeks pregnant, says: "It's going to be our best year yet," while Ben adds: "Our feet haven't touched the ground yet, we are very excited."

The couple, who got engaged just days before Christmas, have been dating for the past 16 months and were first introduced by mutual friend Autumn Phillips - the wife of the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips. And Sarah-Jane says she has never been happier. "There is no one else I would rather spend time with. It's so nice to rush home from work because you want to get home to see someone and I have never felt that. It's amazing. We are best friends… and everything else.

Sarah-Jane Mee and her boyfriend Ben Richardson got engaged before Christmas

"I have been very open in the past about not wanting to have children on my own; I only wanted to have them with someone but I had not met that person. It wasn't until I met Ben that I thought he was completely the person I want to have children with. It was an absolute no-brainer."

In the interview, Ben and Sarah-Jane also reveal all about the night they got engaged, which got off to a rather surreal start when they attended a Christmas party hosted by Piers Morgan. Ben, anxious to pop the question, was reluctant to attend. "Because I knew this was going to happen, I was a little bit on edge when we got to Piers's party," Ben recalls. "I just wanted to be proposing and I was in this room with Gary Lineker and James Blunt and Holly Willoughby… it was very surreal."

