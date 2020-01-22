Rob Kardashian is a doting dad to his daughter Dream, and delighted fans after sharing a sweet video on Instagram of them debating over the lyrics to Old Town Road before the little girl's bedtime. And while the majority of the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians followers commented on how cute Dream was, a few fellow parents took to questioning as to why the three-year-old still had a baby bottle. One wrote: "Isn't she almost three? What's up with the bottle," while another added: "A bottle? How old is she?" However, others were quick to jump to Dream's defense. "There's no age limit for a bottle, don't know why it would be any of your business," one responded, while another commented: "Just stop judging other parents. There's no need for it. Move on."

Rob Kardashian shared a rare video of his daughter Dream

Dream splits her time between Rob and her mum, Blac Chyna, and the parents are currently involved in a custody battle, which has been making headlines over the recent weeks. Legal documents obtained by Radar Online reveal Rob has filed for sole custody of his little girl and has accused his ex of neglecting their daughter in her care. However, she has denied the claims that have been made against her.

Dream Kardashian looks just like her dad!

While Rob has kept a low profile since stepping away from his family's reality show, Dream is often pictured with her cousins on social media. The little girl is close in age to Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, one, and the pair spend a lot of time together. Dream also has a close relationship with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, and Kim Kardashian's little girl Chicago. In November, the Kardashians threw Dream a princess-themed birthday party, complete with a Trolls birthday cake.

For Dream's birthday, many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family paid sweet tribute to the little girl. Kris Jenner shared a number of pictures of her grandchild on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream girl!! You are such an angel and I adore you! From the moment you were born you stole my heart and everyone else's around you. You have the most beautiful smile and adorable laugh and I love you so so much.. you are a blessing love bug." Kim Kardashian also shared a touching message alongside a photo of Dream and her cousin Saint, three. "Happy birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much! Going through my phone and seeing so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other. Kim."

