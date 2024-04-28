Olly Murs delights fans with rare photo with baby Madison following incredible celebration

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank welcomed their first baby earlier this month and the singer is proving to be such a devoted parent.

The proud dad took to Instagram at the weekend to give a glimpse into his family life, sharing a sweet photo with his baby daughter Madison.

At the end of the series of snaps showing the star singing and bowing to rapturous crowds at the O2 Arena, Olly posted an image of himself changing his little girl.

"What my Friday nights look like these days (swipe to the end)…" he captioned the sweet photo. The behind-the-scenes look at his life as a parent comes a few days after the stars shared the first image of his little girl since her arrival.

The new dad took to Instagram last weekend to share a heart-melting photo of the tiny tot, as he made an amusing comment about who she resembles.

© Instagram Olly Murs doting on baby daughter Madison

In the snapshot, Olly's daughter was fast asleep, wearing a beige outfit with a blanket cosily tucked around her. Taken with her feet in the foreground, Olly joked as he wrote: "Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," adding foot, laughing and heart emojis.

It's the first look at his daughter that the X Factor singer had shared since her arrival. The previous Wednesday, he posted a glimpse of the new parents leaving the hospital carrying their daughter, although she couldn't be seen in the image.

© Getty Amelia and Olly began dating in 2019

The proud dad announced Madison's arrival as he sweetly gushed: "Our mini Murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2023 in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, announced they were expecting back in December with a sweet announcement.

© Getty The singer is supporting Take That on tour

"Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, which showed him holding up a baby scan and pointing at his wife's stomach.

The couple married in Olly's native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations.

© Instagram Olly and Amelia's pregnancy announcement photo

Shortly after the nuptials, Olly told HELLO! how they were looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together.

"We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around," he said. "It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"

The couple welcomed baby Madison earlier this month View post on Instagram

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly said.

"When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

© Instagram Olly and Amelia leaving the hospital with their daughter

He added: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love." As the star's social media posts have shown over the last few years, the couple's Essex mansion offers plenty of space for a family home.