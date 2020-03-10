Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to involve this cause in their future work The Duke of Sussex spent a decade in the army

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make sure their charitable work still involves the military moving forward. The decision comes as no surprise, with the Sussexes even confirming themselves that Prince Harry will continue to support the military communities around the world once he and Meghan step back from their roles as senior royals on 31 March.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive at the Mountbatten Music Festival

A statement on the royals' website reads: "While per the agreement, The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles, given his dedication to the military community and ten years of service he will of course continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity. As founder of the Invictus Games, The Duke will proudly continue supporting the military community around the world through the Invictus Games Foundation and The Endeavour Fund."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Commonwealth Day service

What's more, the Duke's last couple of engagements were very much military-focused. On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. The awards celebrated the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. On Saturday, the couple attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, which celebrated the incredible musicianship and pageantry of the Royal Marines. Harry even wore his Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform.

Buckingham Palace has also recently confirmed more details about the Duke of Sussex's future military roles, adding: "The Duke of Sussex will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader, however, during this 12-month period The Duke’s honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed. The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles."

At the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, Harry spoke about his plans for more collaboration between the Endeavour Fund and Invictus, saying: "The Endeavour Fund has grown into something much greater than I could ever have imagined. It has flourished thanks to the dedication and hard work of the Endeavour Fund team, and I’d like to recognise and thank them, and thank everyone who’s worked on it or supported us and the guys over the years.

"I firmly believe that there is an even greater future ahead. Our ambition is to build on what has been achieved - to expand the Endeavour Fund further so that its impact can be felt around the world.

"For this reason, I am very pleased to announce that we are looking at opportunities to create a much closer working relationship with the Invictus Games Foundation. More will be announced in due time but it’s been made possible by the generous support of some specific people, so thank you."

