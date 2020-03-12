Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that the gorgeous blue shirt she wore to work was from H&M's maternity wear, while also clarifying that she isn't pregnant! In the video, filmed inside the Hits Radio studio, Gemma tells the camera: "Loads of you have been asking me where this shirt's from. Wes, where's it from?" The former Hollyoaks star then panned the camera to her co-host Wes Butters, who says: "H&M maternity." Gemma then turns the camera back on herself, saying: "I'm not pregnant again, but I just like it."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson denies pregnancy rumours while at work

Later on Wednesday, Gemma once again took to Instagram, this time to share a photo of boyfriend Gorka Marquez tucking into a delicious-looking pizza. Gemma added the caption: "I gave up pizza for Lent. Gorka has one for tea."

Gemma recently announced she has given up pizza

That's right, believe it or not, the mother-of-one is cutting pizza out of her diet for the next few weeks! The 35-year-old first announced the news on Friday, telling her followers: "I've given up pizza for lent. Anyone who knows me knows how hard it is as pizza is my tea every single Friday. We get them delivered to work."

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for Gemma, Gorka and little Mia, as dad Gorka officially announced on Thursday that he would be returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the fifth time. The doting dad broke the news in the sweetest way possible, sharing a photo of himself lying on the sofa with daughter Mia, eight months, alongside the caption: "I'm back on Strictly for my fifth series. I think Mia is more excited than me! #KeepDancing."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by Gorka's big news, and took to the comment section of his post to congratulate the talented dancer. One wrote: "Glad you're back on the series!" Another sweetly added: "So pleased for you Gorka! The show wasn't the same without you."

