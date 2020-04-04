Bernie Ecclestone expecting first son with wife Fabiana Flosi at the age of 89 Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi married in 2012

Bernie Ecclestone has confirmed reports that he is set to welcome his fourth child at the age of 89 and has revealed the gender and due date of the baby he is expecting with wife Fabiana Flosi.

The former Formula One tycoon will welcome his first son with 44-year-old Fabiana in July. Despite this making him one of the oldest known new fathers, Bernie remains unfazed, telling PA: "I don't see there is any difference between being 89 and 29. You have got the same problems, I suppose."

The father-of-three also revealed he and his wife of seven years are currently self-isolating in their farm near Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"It is alright. We are in Brazil at the moment, so we have to wait a little while and see whether this little one is going to happen in Brazil or in England."

The excited dad-to-be has already shared his hopes for his son, cheekily telling The Independent: "Hopefully he'll learn to play backgammon soon!"

On the other hand, Fabiana, a marketing director from Brazil, confessed she hopes her son never expresses any wishes to be involved with Formula 1. "Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy," she said, before adding: "Hopefully he will never express the intention to do something with Formula 1."

The British businessman, who turns 90 later this year, has three daughters from previous marriages — Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra Ecclestone, 31. He is also a grandfather-of-five and has one great-grandchild.