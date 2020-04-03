Ayda Field reveals Robbie Williams' unique way to put baby Beau to sleep at night Robbie William and Ayda Field welcomed baby number four last month

Having recently reunited with his family after spending three weeks self-isolating separately, Robbie Williams is enjoying being back with his four children and on Thursday, wife Ayda shared the sweetest video of the singer putting their newborn baby Beau to sleep.

In the clip, which the mother-of-four shared on Instagram,Robbie, 46, can be seen sitting in a chair whilst singing a sweet lullaby to son Beau, who has just finished drinking his milk. "Patting your back 'til you can sick your milk, and go to sleep. I say big boy Beau...drink your milk," he sweetly sings to his baby boy as he gently pats his back.

Ayda, who can be heard giggling as she captures the intimate moment, captioned the post: "@robbiewilliams Lullaby,daddy style ...#beaubear #fatherandson #sweetdreams AWxx."

Last year, Robbie revealed that he sings lullabies to all of his children at night. The dad-of-three shared the sweet details during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show in November, as he admitted that his children don't always enjoy his music.

"They have started to say, 'Not Daddy again!' Teddy is into Jojo Siwa and she loves Taylor Swift," Robbie said. "What is very sweet is I wrote songs for them and each night Teddy does ask me to sing her a lullaby and it's always her song. I wrote a song called 'Go gentle, for all your days and nights, I’m going to be there' and then Charlie wants me to sing his."

In December, Robbie released his Christmas album which featured a special lullaby dedicated to daughter Coco. The track, titled Coco's Christmas Lullaby, seems to feature Teddy's voice at the very end, making it even more special.