Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son Reign has lovely long, blonde hair, which hasn't been cut since he was born four years ago. But over time, the reality star has been criticised on social media for allowing her little boy's hair to grow so long, with fellow parents often commenting that it needs to be trimmed. The doting mum has now defiantly shared a sweet video on Instagram of Reign on the monkey bars during a trip to the park, along with a caption which read: "'You feel me smooooove.' Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks."

Kourtney Kardashian defended son Reign's long hair in a new social media post

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's video provoked mixed reactions from her followers. "I love your family so beyond much but dear god please cut Reign's hair," one wrote, while another commented: "So you'll cut Penelope's hair who is a girl but not Reign who is a boy?" However, the majority of Kourtney's fans jumped to the little boy's defence. "I love his hair, it's so cute and he's so strong," one praised, while another added: "Honestly, if adults make fun or are rude about a child's hair, they clearly don't have much of a life. He's such a cutie anyway."

Reign with his big sister Penelope

This isn't the first time that Kourtney has spoken out about Reign's hair. In October, the star replied to a naysayer who had commented on a photo of her son, writing: "She really needs to cut his hair." However, the mother-of-three responded: "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy." Kourtney shares Reign, and children Mason, nine, and Penelope, seven, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. While the pair are no longer together, they remain on good terms and have even been on several holidays together this year so that they can both spend time with their kids and make memories with them abroad.

Kourtney is a doting mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

While Mason, Penelope and Reign appear on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as Scott's new TV show, Flip It Like Disick, Kourtney has revealed that she would prefer for her children to follow a different career path from their parents when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Although they live a luxurious lifestyle, Kourtney wants to make sure that her children know how lucky they are and encourages them to give back to others less fortunate. The star recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then donate school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: "When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

