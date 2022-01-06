Gordon Ramsay's £6million Cornwall holiday home will take your breath away The celebrity chef owns properties in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles

Gordon Ramsay has showcased the stunning views from his second home in Cornwall, and it's easy to see why the family loves staying there so much.

The celebrity chef shared a video from a window of his holiday home at sunrise on Thursday morning, revealing the beautiful sea views from the beachfront property, and an incredible garden complete with a swimming pool and huge lawn.

"Good morning sunshine," Gordon wrote, tagging the location as Rock, Cornwall, where the property is located. He panned across the front of the property, which is located on the coast and has a beautiful garden with seating areas taking advantage of the view.

Gordon bought the property in 2015 in the second most expensive sale in Cornwall. In 2019, Gordon was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home, with luxurious additions including a boathouse, wine cellar, and the outdoor swimming pool. The extensive renovation work means the house is now valued at an estimated £6million.

The Hell's Kitchen star has an impressive property portfolio, and owns a second £4million beach house in the nearby village of Trebetherick, which he bought for the family to stay in while renovation work was completed at their home in Rock.

The garden has sea views and a swimming pool

Gordon, his wife Tana and their children Megan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar also divide their time between a townhouse in London and another property in Los Angeles.

It appears the 55-year-old is currently enjoying some time at his beachfront retreat after returning from a holiday in the Maldives, where Gordon and his family celebrated Christmas and the New Year.

Sharing some cute photos of himself and son Oscar, two, wearing matching swim shorts on the beach, Gordon told followers: "Little Man Big Man Happy New Year, lots of love from all the Ramsays."

