Penny Lancaster made fans green with envy on Sunday when she gave them a glimpse inside the incredible grounds at her Essex home, where she lives with her husband Rod Stewart and their two sons Alastair, 14, and Aiden, 9. With the weather heating up and the COVID-19 lockdown still enforced, we can't think of a better place to keep the kids entertained!

Penny and Rod's sons made use of the outdoor space over the weekend

That's exactly what the couple's two boys did at the weekend, taking full advantage of the sunny weather and enjoying some outdoor activities on their football field and cricket pitch. Who needs to leave your home when you can bring the sports field to you? In one video, Aiden can be seen being passed the ball by dad Rod before dribbling it across the field and scoring a goal. The Loose Women panellist shared her appreciation for her lavish outdoor space, writing underneath the video: "So lucky to have this pitch at home more [love] than ever."

The family soon moved their activities to the cricket pitch, which comes complete with a net to ensure the ball doesn't travel too far - but judging from the size of their stunning garden, we doubt they would be in danger of encroaching on a neighbour's space! Another clip showed Penny's eldest son Alastair was equally as pleased to have access to the pitch, taking a run-up before he bowled the ball to what appeared to be his brother, kitted out with the appropriate knee pads and helmet to keep him safe.

How incredible are the family's outdoor amenities at their Essex home?

When the family's not keeping active in the garden, Penny has occupied her time by trying her hand at baking with the help of Aiden. The 49-year-old shared pictures of them trying out a modern twist on the traditional Easter hot cross bun recipe by creating a cookie version decorated with white chocolate. And her son was clearly not afraid to get stuck into the baking process, with pictures showing the nine-year-old greasing a baking tray before moulding the combined chocolate chip cookie mixture into round shapes. Yum!

