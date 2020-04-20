Remember David Beckham's trademark braided hair? It turns out his son Romeo is not unlike his famous footballer father after he unveiled his new hair transformation on Instagram amid the coronavirus lockdown. Pulling his long locks away from his face, the 17-year-old parted his hair down the middle and twisted each side into an intricate braid.

Fans noted that Romeo looked like his father with his hair styled in two braids

"Staying home coming up with new styles," Romeo captioned the picture, and fans were quick to note the similarities between the model and his family. One noted: "Like father like son," while another jokingly commented on his little sister's hair: "Harper will think you are giving her competition." Perhaps thick, luscious hair and intricate hairstyles run in the Beckham family - not that we're jealous.

READ: Harper Beckham nails Victoria's signature pout in sweet sibling photo

This is not the first time Romeo has replicated dad David's famous braids. In October 2019, he shared a comparison photo on his Instagram Stories of both himself and his dad channelling the '00s look, and both father and son also had matching diamond studs in their ears. "Who wore it better?" he asked his followers, ending his message with a crying laughing emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's morning exercise routine

Romeo is currently living at the Beckhams' Cotswolds home with his dad, mum Victoria and siblings Cruz 15, and eight-year-old Harper, while Brooklyn, 21, is self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz during the coronavirus lockdown. Victoria has delighted fans by sharing glimpses inside their lockdown life, including a video of Romeo taking after his dad with his athletic skills - so they're similar in other ways than just their appearance! Keeping active at home, Romeo could be seen practising his football skills whilst running on a treadmill - and we're impressed!

MORE: Victoria Beckham reflects on 'strange' birthday as she turns 46 during lockdown