Kristina Rihanoff's daughter is taking after her mum as she is already proving to be quite the talented dancer – and she's only four! The former Strictly star proudly shared a clip of little Mila, who she shares with partner Ben Cohen, singing and dancing to Frozen anthem Let It Go – and we have to say, we're very impressed. Mila looks adorable as she throws herself around the kitchen, belting out the song and waving her arms around in dramatic fashion; there are even some diva-worthy hair flicks. At one point in the clip, Mila busts out some professional-looking dance moves with some fancy footwork and pointed toes that her mother would be very proud of. Captioning the post, Kristina wrote: "That’s what a few weeks in quarantine does to a toddler... Mila totally lost it or just let it go."

WATCH: Kristina Rihanoff's daughter Mila is already a talented dancer

The young dancer is also perfecting her Cha Cha Cha it seems. Kristina shared another clip to her Instagram Stories of Mila following her mother's count as she moved perfectly in time with the beat. "Two, three Cha Cha Cha. Move your hips gorgeous," Kristina can be heard saying in the video.

It's safe to say that Kristina's followers were completely won over by little Mila, with one commenting: "Lol, she's such a mini K. Total star!" Another said: "Gorgeous princess got her mum’s moves." A third added: "She is gorgeous I'm sure she will follow in your footsteps as a very talented dancer."

Kristina shares Mila with partner Ben Cohen

Mila is the only child of Kristina and Ben, although the retired rugby player is also the proud father of twins Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. The couple have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. While they don't have any plans to marry at the moment, Kristina revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last June that she does have a desire to wed her long-term partner.

"You know what? We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years." The mother-of-one added: "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully we'll gather the family around and it'll happen."

