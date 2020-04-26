Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute welcomes second baby The former Strictly pro shared the happy news on Sunday

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute revealed on Sunday afternoon that she and her husband Jenya Raytses welcomed their second child the previous day. The mum-of-two shared a couple of beautiful photos to Instagram that showed her in a hospital gown, carefully cuddling her newest little bundle of joy. The star captioned the sweet images: "Our angel has arrived 4/25/20. Meet Ilana Raytses. #babyshere #babygirl #baby2 #happybirthday."

WATCH: Robbie Williams sings sweet improvised lullaby to baby Beau

Iveta's fans were delighted for her, commenting: "Just perfect! Congratulations to you all," "Awww wonderful, congratulations [heart emoji]," and: "Congratulations! Sending you lots of love xx." When the dancer announced her pregnancy last year, she shared that it had been a difficult road for her and Jenya to conceive another child.

The star shared a photo of herself and her husband holding a baby scan to social media, which she captioned: "After two years of unsuccessful tries and two consecutive miscarriages, we are happy to share that we are finally expecting a second baby. #pregnant #parents #2ndbaby #alloveragain #happy #family #love." The couple also share a son, Vidas, who is three years old.

Iveta gave birth to her daughter on Saturday

Last year, the 39-year-old proudly shared two snapshots from her first red carpet appearance with her son, writing: "So lucky to have my son around me even when I work." Her followers agreed, with one chiming in: "He is absolutely adorable!!" Lithuania-born Iveta appeared on Strictly between 2012 and 2014, joining the hit BBC competition for the tenth series, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball – although the couple were the first to be voted off.

In series 11, the fan favourite danced alongside actor Mark Benton, eventually ending the competition in sixth place. Series 12 saw the striking blonde teamed up with Thom Evans, who was the third celebrity to be voted off, with the couple placed 11th.

