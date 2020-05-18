Nadia Sawalha shared a peek inside her relaxing weekend with her family, which ended with her daughter Kiki-Bee treating her to a delicious afternoon tea. On Sunday, the Loose Women panellist shared several pictures of the sweet treats on her Instagram Stories, captioning one image: "Spark of joy...when your 12-year-old makes scones like this."

Nadia revealed her family disagrees over how to serve a scone

In the picture, the fluffy scone was topped with the traditional cream and jam, but Nadia revealed her "perfect afternoon of glorious food" resulted in a "row" - the age-old debate about whether the cream or jam comes first. The mother-of-two proudly showed off her scone featuring jam on the bottom, but perhaps her two daughters Maddy, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12, disagree!

Nadia has been sharing regular glimpses into how herself, her husband Mark Adderley and their two children have been coping during isolation. As part of the family's YouTube channel, they have taken to sharing daily one-hour live CCTV streams direct from their beautiful garden, which features a huge lawn and plenty of plants and bushes. The former Eastenders actress wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Swipe up to spend an hour LIVE in our garden… After me banging on and on about feeling guilty about having a garden @mark_Adderley has found a way to share it… So every day for an hour we set up a LIVE camera for an hour."

However, Nadia revealed that she initially struggled to come to terms with lockdown life. In an interview with The Mirror, the star admitted: "In the first week, I wasn't dealing with it well at all. My dad had just had a heart operation and I was so frantic. I was watching the news 24/7 and I had high anxiety… I find myself wondering what the world will look like when we come out of all of this. I know we're lucky because we've got quite a big house and garden, I have a husband I like and children who are well-behaved."

