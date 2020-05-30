Gordon Ramsay reveals the hilarious way baby Oscar takes after him The Hell's Kitchen star shared the clip on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Friday to share a heart-melting video of his toddler Oscar on the beach, and the doting dad added audio of himself presenting Hell's Kitchen to the clip, making it seem as though Oscar is telling someone off as he playfully throws handfuls of sand around.

WATCH: Oscar shows off his football skills

The father-of-five captioned the post: "I’m definitely beginning to wear off on @oscarjramsay…" and it's safe to say that the young lad is shaping up to be Gordon's mini-me! Needless to say, fans were delighted by the video, and rushed to the comment section of the celebrity chef's post to say so.

Gordon shared the post on Instagram

"Well, everyone says he's a mini Gordon," wrote one, with another adding: "Oh my gosh so cute!" A third noted: "He's definitely your mini-me," and we have to say, we certainly agree.

Gordon delighted fans a second time on Friday when he announced that his London restaurant The Narrow would be re-opening for takeaway orders. "Exciting news… we’re firing up the BBQ at @thenarrowgordonramsay! Get down there this weekend and grab a burger to takeaway," he wrote on social media alongside a photo of a juicy burger.

Followers were absolutely over the moon to hear the news, with many sharing their excitement in the comment section. One foodie wrote: "Absolutely brilliant! I'll definitely be there," while a second wrote: "Wow! That looks like the best burger I've ever seen in my life!" Another of Gordon's fans commented: "Wow, perfect setting for a BBQ! Bring on the burgers."

A statement on the restaurant's website read: "We are delighted that we are now open for takeaway Thursday - Sunday, serving the best burgers (including a vegan version), sides and ice cream. Please call the team on 0207 592 7950 and they will prepare your order for collection."

