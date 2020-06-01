As the UK begins to slowly ease the coronavirus quarantine measures, many parents - including Georgia Tennant - have been left wondering what the future will look like for their children. For example, when will packed cinemas and theatre productions begin again if social distancing measures continue to be a problem?

Georgia Tennant urged fans to support theatres

David Tennant's wife took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet snap of their youngest daughter Birdie clasping onto her Royal Court Theatre mug as she voiced her concerns that the seven-month-old will never get to experience the popular pastime herself. "Please do what you can to support theatres during this time. I want her to grow up in a world where they exist so she can buy her own merch and stop nicking ours," Georgia wrote in the caption, followed by the witty hashtag: "#abirdinacupisworthtwointhehand."

Her followers were quick to share their opinions on the situation. "So, so, so important. I do worry for the young ones," one wrote, while many others noted how adorable Birdie is. "Oh boy she's so big already," one fan commented and another added, "She's such a cutie! The pure blonde hair is gorgeous."

Just days before, Georgia shocked fans by posting an rare video of Birdie, showing off her new milestone. The tot could be seen crawling towards a singing teapot positioned on the sofa, her arms outstretched as she attempted to grab the toy and pulled herself up onto her feet. "Like a true Brit she’s lured by the call of tea," she joked, and her followers expressed their surprise over how grown up she was. American actress Jennifer Garner, who starred opposite David in HBO comedy Camping, wrote: "How is she already so big?". We're glad Birdie was finally rewarded with her own mug!

