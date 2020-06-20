Strictly's Natalie Lowe reveals she suffered two miscarriages before welcoming son Jack Natalie and her husband James welcomed their son last December

Natalie Lowe has made the heartbreaking confession that she suffered two miscarriages in the same year.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer revealed that she suffered her first miscarriage just after her wedding to husband James Knibbs and her second one, five months later, following her return from her delayed honeymoon to South Africa.

READ: Former Strictly star Natalie Lowe opens up about her birth experience

Natalie and James welcomed son Jack last December

Of her first pregnancy, which she discovered just three weeks before her wedding, she said: "I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm actually in Australia. I can tell my mum something for the first time instead of over the phone, I'm having my baby, I'm gonna be pregnant for my wedding and then my next chapter is going to begin'. It was just too good to be true."

Following her devastating loss, she recalled: "I had so many questions I couldn't find answers to. Why? How? Could I have done things differently? Was it flying? All these things go through your mind. And every day was a struggle. I felt like I was alive, but I wasn't really living. I was in the room, but not really present."

Three months later, Natalie fell pregnant during her honeymoon, but sadly, the couple received the same heartbreaking news after two months.

"The second time just completely ruined me. There's kind of no escape from that. And it was like history repeating itself," she said.

Natalie posing with her son Jack

The couple fell pregnant once again in April 2019 and they welcomed their first son Jack in early December, exclusively introducing him in HELLO!

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Natalie publicly thanked her "amazing husband, family and friends" for all their support during the tough time.

"To my incredibly amazing husband, family and friends. Thank you for always being there. You've given me the strength and courage to talk publicly about our struggles in the hope that it helps others to not feel alone, to give people hope and to encourage people suffering in silence to dig deep, be honest and talk about their feelings as hard as it is during times of grieving and loss. "

She continued: "Don't grieve in silence. Talk to someone close to you, pick up the phone and speak to a helpline / charity below or find a group in your local area that supports your current circumstance. You are not alone. @miscarriageassociation @childbereavementuk @samaritanscharity"