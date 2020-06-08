Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie are doting parents to two young children Indie, one, and five-month-old Marley, but they revealed that even celebrities encounter parenting struggles sometimes. On Sunday, The Body Coach opened up about how they "let off steam" following a "tough day" with their kids - and you guessed it, a workout is involved!

After getting both Indie and Marley to bed, Rosie and Joe slipped on their gym gear and enjoyed an intense couples workout using the boxing gloves and pads. "Kids are asleep so we decided to do a workout together before bed. This destresses us both and gets us ready for a new day with the babies," Joe captioned a video on his Instagram Stories, which showed the couple taking turns with the boxing gloves. He continued by explaining the quick yet effective workout regime they used: "We've had a tough day with the kids. We found time together to let off steam. Just four rounds of three minutes each and we feel fantastic after. There is always time! You can always find time to take care of your mental health."

This is not the first time Rosie has got involved in a workout with her husband. Over the past few months, Joe has been leading the nation with his daily PE workouts, but he recently turned to Rosie to step in as his replacement following an operation on his hand. Heaping praise on his wife, Joe said: "She really is amazing. She's so patient and I really admire that because I sometimes lose my patience and I get a bit intolerant but she's so calm and that for me is a really inspiring trait for me to become a better dad."

Despite having two young children and a busy work schedule, Joe recently opened up about making time to "reconnect" amid the coronavirus lockdown. Opening up about keeping the romance alive on Made by Mammas the Podcast, the fitness guru revealed: "One night a week, if you can go to bed earlier, it allows you to have that time to talk. You've got to get warmed up sometimes, you can't just jump straight into things." He added: "Sometimes, I'll go to bed with Rosie and we'll have a really nice chat, we might watch a show and you're suddenly reconnecting."

