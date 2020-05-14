Dermot O'Leary shares very rare photos of his lookalike sister The TV host took to Instagram to share some family snapshots

Dermot O'Leary opened up the family photo album this week to share some previously unseen photos of his big sister, Nicky. The TV host shared a sweet dedication to his sibling on Instagram in celebration of her birthday, including one retro snapshot taken when they were both children. Another showed her in her graduation robes, after completing her PhD. "Late night big love to my big sister," Dermot captioned his post. "Happy Birthday Nicky. Incredible human, and the best female role model a young brother could hope for. X."

Dermot O'Leary has shared a sweet tribute to his sister, Nicky

The O'Leary family is set to expand further in just a few weeks’ time, with the arrival of Dermot's first baby with wife Dee Koppang. The couple, who have been married since September 2012, confirmed Dee's pregnancy in February, with the mother-to-be admitting it had been a struggle to conceive. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee, 41, wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

MORE: Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home where they are self-isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

Just last month, Dermot, 46, confirmed their baby's due date and shared his excitement at the prospect of becoming a father. During a chat with singer Guy Garvey on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show, the 46-year-old presenter revealed that he and his wife Dee are due to welcome their baby in around two months' time. "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it?" gushed Dermot. "I can't wait!"

MORE: Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife Dee shows off baby bump in new lockdown photo

Dermot and Dee are set to welcome their first baby together

Despite their long-term relationship, Dermot and Dee keep their romance largely out of the spotlight. Asked about the idea of a public marriage, the star previously told Fabulous magazine: "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell. But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."