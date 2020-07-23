During a chat with Joe Wicks for the BBC, Fearne Cotton has revealed that she and her husband Jesse Woods have been struggling to get their seven-year-old son Rex to sleep during lockdown.

Doting mum Fearne told Joe that although her daughter Honey has no issues when it comes to bedtime, Rex can get distracted easily, and even take up to half an hour just to climb up into his bunk bed – we all know the feeling!

Fearne made the reveal when speaking to Joe Wicks

However, there is a silver lining, with the star revealing that it has taught her and Jesse a lesson about the importance of patience when it comes to parenting.

Fearne explained to Joe: "Our biggest nemesis of the day is getting Rex in bed. Honey is, like, so easy. You go, 'Honey, get in bed', and she hops in, puts her duvet up, has a little toy, she's looking at me all smiley and like, 'here I am!'

Honey has no trouble going to sleep, though!

"Rex is, like, you know, trying to start a Lego model, and you're like: 'mate, I beg you, all you need to do is walk up the bunked ladder. It's really easy. You put on foot on, and then the other foot. Just do it.' And then he goes, 'ah, I think I need a wee'. And it can take half an hour to get him to walk up the bloomin' ladder. It is mind-numbing. When you do it every night, to have patience is the biggest lesson for me and Jesse."

Needless to say, fellow parents were inspired by Fearne's comments, and rushed to her Instagram page to thank her for her wise words and let her know that they, too, are going through the same.

"[It] was a great podcast from a parents' perspective to here that we are all experiencing the same feelings," wrote one.

