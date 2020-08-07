9 best face masks for a baby shower – cute pink, blue & yellow themed face coverings

Katherine Robinson
Going to a baby shower this summer? You need one of these funny and cute face coverings that are sure to make the mum-to-be smile. From baby pink, pastel blue and yellow, you can buy these face masks online at retailers including Pacamask, Wolf & Badger, Redbubble and Etsy
Are you going to a baby shower this summer? I don’t need to tell you that it’s really important to wear a face mask if you’re mixing with people from other households – especially if there’s a mum-to-be present. Pregnant women’s immune systems are weakened and they may be more susceptible to picking up infections – and of course, in these times of coronavirus it’s important to be especially cautious.
But wearing face coverings doesn’t have to spoil an occasion – in fact it can add to the fun. There are several cute and funny baby-shower themed face masks available to buy online from retailers like Pacamask, Wolf & Badger, Redbubble and Etsy which are sure to make the mum-to-be smile. You can also opt for something plain to suit a gender theme - like pale pink, baby blue or yellow.
SHOP: Where to get a stylish face mask - we've found the best
If you’re the one organising the shower you could even add them to a party bag which is given to each guest as they arrive. That way everyone stays safe and has a lovely memento to remember the day.
Yellow linen face mask with filter pocket (baby blue and pale pink also available), £20, Wolf & Badger
Baby loading face mask, £14,45, Redbubble
Daddy/Mom to be masks, £10.35, Etsy
Boy or girl face mask, £11.49, Redbubble
SHOP NOW
Oh baby! Baby shower face mask, £7.96, Etsy
Antibacterial face mask pale pink, £17.95, Pacamask
He or She baby shower face mask, £11.90, Redbubble
Baby feet boy or girl face mask, £11.49, Redbubble
SHOP NOW
It’s a girl/boy baby shower mask, £8.75, Etsy
WATCH: Royals wearing face coverings
MORE: Brilliant and fashionable face coverings for men - including beard-friendly styles
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.