9 best face masks for a baby shower – cute pink, blue & yellow themed face coverings Face coverings needn’t spoil the fun – there are so many great ones for baby shower guests

Are you going to a baby shower this summer? I don’t need to tell you that it’s really important to wear a face mask if you’re mixing with people from other households – especially if there’s a mum-to-be present. Pregnant women’s immune systems are weakened and they may be more susceptible to picking up infections – and of course, in these times of coronavirus it’s important to be especially cautious.

But wearing face coverings doesn’t have to spoil an occasion – in fact it can add to the fun. There are several cute and funny baby-shower themed face masks available to buy online from retailers like Pacamask, Wolf & Badger, Redbubble and Etsy which are sure to make the mum-to-be smile. You can also opt for something plain to suit a gender theme - like pale pink, baby blue or yellow.

SHOP: Where to get a stylish face mask - we've found the best

If you’re the one organising the shower you could even add them to a party bag which is given to each guest as they arrive. That way everyone stays safe and has a lovely memento to remember the day.

Yellow linen face mask with filter pocket (baby blue and pale pink also available), £20, Wolf & Badger

Baby loading face mask, £14,45, Redbubble

Daddy/Mom to be masks, £10.35, Etsy

Boy or girl face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

SHOP NOW

Oh baby! Baby shower face mask, £7.96, Etsy

Antibacterial face mask pale pink, £17.95, Pacamask

He or She baby shower face mask, £11.90, Redbubble

Baby feet boy or girl face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

SHOP NOW

It’s a girl/boy baby shower mask, £8.75, Etsy

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals wearing face coverings

MORE: Brilliant and fashionable face coverings for men - including beard-friendly styles

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.