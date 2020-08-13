7 genius celebrity heatwave hacks to keep your family cool - from Kate Garraway to James Middleton Celebs have the best ideas for battling the heatwave

The hot weather has left us feeling sluggish this week and whether we're panic buying fans or desperately googling what to eat in a heatwave, we've all been struggling to keep our families and our pets cool.

We've rounded up some of the best hacks and genius tips from some of our favourite celebrities, from Ruth Langsford to Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and chef Jamie Oliver – and even Kate Middleton's brother James.

If your kids have been struggling to sleep at night, read on to discover some simple home remedies that might just help!

Stacey Solomon's heatwave hack

The queen of DIY hacks, Stacey was our first port of call when it came to celebrity heatwave tricks. The Celebrity Gogglebox star revealed she has been keeping 2/3 full bottles of water in the freezer to stay hydrated throughout the day, sipping on them as the ice melts. She's also been doubling up on chores that keep her children cool – like jet-washing her patio as her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex splashed about in the water. And at the end of the day, Stacey has been treating herself to cold baths with refreshing fizzy drinks and candles. Very jealous!

Jamie Oliver's heatwave hack

Celebrity chef Jamie has a genius idea to cool down drinks – while giving your gin and tonic a pretty makeover. He revealed: "#TopTip for these warmer days!! When you're making ice cubes, pop in some fresh fruit, herbs or even edible flowers before you freeze! An easy way to jazz up your favourite summer drink whilst also keeping it ice cold! Looks so impressive too! Who's going to give this a go??" Count us in.

Kate Garraway's heatwave hack

Kate shared her top tip with Good Morning Britain viewers this week. Revealing she's been trying all manner of tactics to sleep at night, the mum-of-two has found one that really works for her family. She said: "I tried the whole dipping your bed sheet in water, it does work a bit but then you get too chilly". The one she swears by? Filling a hot water bottle with ice cold water. “It does help, definitely", she enthused.

Alison Hammond's heatwave hack

Alison is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to coping with the heat! The This Morning presenter previously filmed a segment for ITV about her tips – and we're keen to try them. Just like Kate, she recommends freezing a hot water bottle, as well as filling a spritzer bottle with water, and putting a big bowl of ice in front of your fan. One we haven't heard of before? Filling a clean sock with rice and putting it in the freezer for one to three hours, forming an icy bean bag that moulds itself to your body.

Nadia Sawalha's heatwave hack

The Loose Women star advised her followers what NOT to do in a recent video – drink. Explaining that she was too hot so had enjoyed a large drink – "and then another one" – the giggling star confirmed it definitely hadn't worked, and she was left feeling tipsy and sweaty. One hack she does like, however, is to put a wet towel over a fan to keep the air cool.

James Middleton's heatwave hack

James has been prioritising keeping his beloved pet dogs cool, imparting his wisdom to his followers in a sweet video. The entrepreneur took to Instagram, where he posted a short clip showing his Golden Retriever Mabel enjoying a bath in a plastic tub full of cold water, while also being spritzed with a hose. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother wrote: "How to keep your dogs cool. 1. Keep them in the shade. 2. Put a damp towel for them to lie on. 3. Put a garden sprinkler on. 4. Paddling pool or a container full of water. 5. Fill a hot water bottle with COLD water." Noted!

Ruth Langsford's heatwave hack

Ruth is a woman after our own heart. When husband Eamonn Holmes treated her to a lunch date, Ruth brought her trusty companion along… a mini fan! The star's selfie prompted a flurry of comments from her followers. One wrote: "Love the mini fan," and others added: "I have one too. It’s fab. Got it from Amazon". Ruth had so many comments about the gadget that she made a separate post showing a close-up of the fan and explaining where she got it from and why she loves it.

