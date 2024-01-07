Stacey Solomon says 'I never want to be in that situation again' after being rushed to hospital on family holiday

What started off as a “dream come true” for Stacey Solomon as she jet set to Jamaica with her husband Joe Swash and their five children for Christmas, turned into a nightmare after the Loose Women star was taken to hospital.

Explaining her ‘absence’ on social media to her doting 5.8 million Instagram followers, Stacey, 34, detailed the moment her family holiday took a turn for the worse when she suddenly came down with flu-like symptoms and a dangerously high temperature.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter recalled her husband Joe returning from dinner with the kids and instantly calling Stacey’s mum and sister for advice after realising his wife “looked a mess”. Find out more in the clip below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon details the moment she was rushed to hospital

The former X Factor star’s sister, Jemma, who is medically trained, then rushed to her side to assess the situation.

“I know it’s something serious when my sister comes into the room. Where she’s a nurse, she wouldn’t bother. She’s very much like ‘you’re fine’ unless you’re not fine,” Stacey explained.

© Instagram Stacey recalled the moment she fell ill on holiday

Despite Jemma’s involvement, the star’s temperature was only getting higher, which resulted in her being rushed to the hospital for an IV and further tests.

“It doesn’t feel real. Have you ever had an experience where you think, did that even happen to me?” Stacey told her Instagram followers.

Luckily, the star was able to return to the UK after spending a night in hospital, but spent the majority of the 10-hour flight sleeping. “Now, I’m just going to listen to my body and let myself get well,” she said.

The mother-of-five didn’t share her exact diagnosis with fans, but did admit she “never wants to be in that situation again.”

Stacey and Joe took their families abroad

Stacey spent a glowing few weeks on sun-drenched beaches with her family over the Christmas break after surprising them with a holiday. "A special Christmas. For the first time ever we got to surprise our families for Christmas," Stacey said. "Never felt more grateful & lucky.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be able to do this. 20 of us, 10 hours later & we have made it to paradise. Merry Christmas Everyone. Lots of love from ALL of us."

© Instagram Stacey enjoyed several days on the beach before falling ill

Stacey didn’t fail to keep her doting fans updated from the sandy shores of Jamaica. In her most recent post, the sun-kissed star was likened to Pamela Anderson as she posed in a cherry-red Baywatch-inspired bikini gifted to her by her husband.