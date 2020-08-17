Back to school 2020: The best lunch boxes for kids and teens Everything your child needs for lunch: bento boxes, lunch boxes, flasks and more

With children set to return to the classroom this autumn after the spring lockdown, we’re making room on our to-do list for back to school shopping – including new lunch boxes. As our children adjust to the 'new normal’, a fun lunch box can play a key part in adding some joy and normalcy to daily life. Of course, parents will be looking for lunch boxes that are durable and efficient, too.

RELATED: From bento boxes to personalised pencil bags, these are Stacey Solomon's back to school essentials

Can children bring lunch boxes to school?

A list of 'essentials' has been provided in the Government's official guidance for school openings, which was updated on 7 August. Under government guidelines, it is recommended that students limit what they bring to school to just the school items that are absolutely necessary, including bags, hats, coats, books, stationery, mobile phones and, yes, lunch boxes.

Will school kitchens be open?

Lunch bags will no doubt be a common sight (we especially love personalised ones!) but school kitchens are expected to be open as long as they comply with legal requirements applying to the provision of food to pupils.

RELATED: The best deals on back to school uniforms

What else, besides lunch boxes, are must-haves for bringing lunch to school?

Think outside the (lunch) box! Bento boxes and container sets with compartments are perfect to keep each lunch item sealed and separated. Depending on the size, these types of handy snack and meal containers can be easily packed into lunch boxes or tucked into a school bag. Flasks, many of which come with utensils included, will keep soups, pastas and stews hot, while an insulated water bottle will keep drinks nice and cold.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy edit of school-ready lunch boxes, flasks and containers, from cute picks for young children to cool ones for teens, that your kids will love and you will, too. So get ready for back to school!

Best fun lunch boxes and bags for kids

Our selection of lunch boxes and lunch bags younger children will love, from Disney themes and unicorns to Minecraft.

John Lewis & Partners Children's Unicorn Lunch Bag, £12, John Lewis

Dinosaur 3D Lunchbag, £16.95, Gap

Spider-Man Lunch Bag, £12.95, Disney Store

Frozen 2 Lunch Bag, £12.95, Disney Store

Minecraft lunch box, £11.99, Amazon

Best lunch boxes and bags for teens

We know teenagers are looking for something cool – and parents want something durable and functional. Here are our top picks for teen lunch boxes and bags that make the grade.

Nike Fuel Pack lunch bag, more colours available, £21.95, Nike

Kate Spade insulated lunch bag, £32, Amara

Thermos Lunch Bag, £12, John Lewis

Jansport Big Break Insulated Lunch Bag in Finish Line, more prints available, from £24.83, Amazon

Space Lunch Box Bag, £14, Marks & Spencer

Best bento boxes

These gloriously efficient Japanese-style containers have compartments to keep mains, side dishes, snacks and desserts handily separated.

Acokki Lunch Box for Kids, £16.99, Amazon

Fun Life bento snack set, £11.99, Amazon

Sistema Lunch Snack containers, more colours available, £3.99, Amazon

Orla Kiely Butterfly Stem Bamboo 2 Tier Lunch Box, £25, Amara

Best insulated food flasks

Of course, lunch isn't just about boxes! Complete your child's handy meal set with insulated jars and water bottles that are great for school

Keetan vacuum insulated food flask with folding spoon, £14.90, Amazon

Skip Hop insulated food jar for kids, £18, Jojo Maman Bebe

Thermos FUNtainer Food Flask in pink, more colours available, £12.69, Amazon

Best drink bottles and flasks

Keetan water bottle, from £9.90, Amazon

Jumkeet Double Walled Vacuum Cup Flask, £8.99, Amazon

Football themed Thermos bottle, more themes & colours available, £13.63, Amazon

Where to buy personalised lunch boxes, water bottles and flasks

With sharing now a no-no, make sure your kid's lunchboxes and flasks are instantly identifiable with a personalised touch.

Spotty N Stripy personalised retro lunchbox, more designs available, £24, Not on the High Street

Personalised lunch bag in dinosaur, shown, or heart print motif, £20, My 1st Years

Hendog designs personalised kids water bottle, £14.50, Not on the High Street

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.