Back to school 2020: The best lunch boxes for kids and teens

Karen Silas
The best kids school lunch boxes for back to school 2020 – our list of top lunch boxes for teens & kids, plus insulated flasks, bottles & personalised lunch must-haves.
With children set to return to the classroom this autumn after the spring lockdown, we’re making room on our to-do list for back to school shopping – including new lunch boxes. As our children adjust to the 'new normal’, a fun lunch box can play a key part in adding some joy and normalcy to daily life. Of course, parents will be looking for lunch boxes that are durable and efficient, too.
Can children bring lunch boxes to school?
A list of 'essentials' has been provided in the Government's official guidance for school openings, which was updated on 7 August. Under government guidelines, it is recommended that students limit what they bring to school to just the school items that are absolutely necessary, including bags, hats, coats, books, stationery, mobile phones and, yes, lunch boxes.
Will school kitchens be open?
Lunch bags will no doubt be a common sight (we especially love personalised ones!) but school kitchens are expected to be open as long as they comply with legal requirements applying to the provision of food to pupils.
What else, besides lunch boxes, are must-haves for bringing lunch to school?
Think outside the (lunch) box! Bento boxes and container sets with compartments are perfect to keep each lunch item sealed and separated. Depending on the size, these types of handy snack and meal containers can be easily packed into lunch boxes or tucked into a school bag. Flasks, many of which come with utensils included, will keep soups, pastas and stews hot, while an insulated water bottle will keep drinks nice and cold.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy edit of school-ready lunch boxes, flasks and containers, from cute picks for young children to cool ones for teens, that your kids will love and you will, too. So get ready for back to school!
Best fun lunch boxes and bags for kids
Our selection of lunch boxes and lunch bags younger children will love, from Disney themes and unicorns to Minecraft.
John Lewis & Partners Children's Unicorn Lunch Bag, £12, John Lewis
Dinosaur 3D Lunchbag, £16.95, Gap
Spider-Man Lunch Bag, £12.95, Disney Store
Frozen 2 Lunch Bag, £12.95, Disney Store
Minecraft lunch box, £11.99, Amazon
Best lunch boxes and bags for teens
We know teenagers are looking for something cool – and parents want something durable and functional. Here are our top picks for teen lunch boxes and bags that make the grade.
Nike Fuel Pack lunch bag, more colours available, £21.95, Nike
Kate Spade insulated lunch bag, £32, Amara
Thermos Lunch Bag, £12, John Lewis
Jansport Big Break Insulated Lunch Bag in Finish Line, more prints available, from £24.83, Amazon
Space Lunch Box Bag, £14, Marks & Spencer
Best bento boxes
These gloriously efficient Japanese-style containers have compartments to keep mains, side dishes, snacks and desserts handily separated.
Acokki Lunch Box for Kids, £16.99, Amazon
Fun Life bento snack set, £11.99, Amazon
Sistema Lunch Snack containers, more colours available, £3.99, Amazon
Orla Kiely Butterfly Stem Bamboo 2 Tier Lunch Box, £25, Amara
Best insulated food flasks
Of course, lunch isn't just about boxes! Complete your child's handy meal set with insulated jars and water bottles that are great for school
Keetan vacuum insulated food flask with folding spoon, £14.90, Amazon
Skip Hop insulated food jar for kids, £18, Jojo Maman Bebe
Thermos FUNtainer Food Flask in pink, more colours available, £12.69, Amazon
Best drink bottles and flasks
Keetan water bottle, from £9.90, Amazon
Jumkeet Double Walled Vacuum Cup Flask, £8.99, Amazon
Football themed Thermos bottle, more themes & colours available, £13.63, Amazon
Where to buy personalised lunch boxes, water bottles and flasks
With sharing now a no-no, make sure your kid's lunchboxes and flasks are instantly identifiable with a personalised touch.
Spotty N Stripy personalised retro lunchbox, more designs available, £24, Not on the High Street
Personalised lunch bag in dinosaur, shown, or heart print motif, £20, My 1st Years
Hendog designs personalised kids water bottle, £14.50, Not on the High Street
