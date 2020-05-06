Frankie Bridge is the latest celebrity to brave giving her children a makeover during the coronavirus lockdown, following the likes of Peter Andre and Andrea McLean. The mother-of-two showed off her hairdressing skills on Tuesday by sharing a video of her colouring her son Parker's hair blue. The TikTok video, which Frankie also posted on Instagram, showed her standing outside their Surrey home combing the bold colour through the six-year-old's brunette hair after he "randomly requested" it - and it appears he was very pleased with the results!

Parker was delighted with his new blue highlights

"So a few days ago... Parker asked for blue hair... so I’m now trying not to get my hopes up that he’ll be an Emo when he’s older... I ordered some blue hair chalk... and he couldn’t be happier!" Frankie wrote in the caption. She also revealed she was not keen on properly dying his hair - especially since blue is not on the approved hair colours for school - so opted for a non-permanent alternative using chalk to create an unusual highlighted effect.

It wasn't long before Frankie's followers took to the comments section to praise her handiwork, with AJ Adudu simply writing: "AMAZING" while fellow parents took inspiration from the colouring technique. "My son has asked for the exact same thing! Going to order some," one fan commented, and another joked: "Good idea going for the chalk..!"

The former member of The Saturdays did not, however, get her scissors out to try a DIY haircut. After she revealed back in January that she was devastated that Parker had chopped off his long hair into a shorter sweeping side fringe, we're not surprised!

Andrea McLean also revealed her entire family had undergone hair transformations amid the COVID-19 crisis, but they all opted for more dramatic changes, particularly her son Finlay. After dyeing his naturally brunette hair a fiery red during the first round of family makeovers, Andrea returned to her kitchen to give the 18-year-old a hair cut, using clippers to shave the sides and back of his head. We're impressed with these DIY hairstyles!

