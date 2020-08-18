She may be opposed to "getting dressed up" – but when you look as good as Frankie Bridge does in an oversized shirt, then why should you?

The TV star looked stunning for a family meal with her husband Wayne and their two sons over the weekend – and we need her shirt in our wardrobe!

Rocking a Topshop poplin shirt in white, Frankie looked effortlessly cool, teaming it with a pair of cropped jeans and some heels.

Frankie's shirt has proved so popular, it's only available in a few sizes, and for just £35, we're not surprised it's flying off the virtual shelves. The style is also available in blue with an all-over white stripe, and that's selling fast too.

White Oversized Poplin Shirt, £35, Topshop

Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram surrounded by her two boys, the former singer won rave reviews for her laid-back look. "You look amazing!" said one follower. "Gorgeous picture," added a second.

Others were desperate to know where Frankie's shirt is from – you're welcome!

Fans loved Frankie's chic outfit

The TV star shares two sons with husband Wayne; Parker, six, and Carter, four. Despite her often modelling some gorgeous outfits for her weekly '#frankiesfaves' posts, she recently admitted that she doesn't like "getting dressed up".

Frankie revealed that she and Wayne never go anywhere "posh" on date nights because of this and that they spent lockdown in their pyjamas.

"Before lockdown, we would just go to the cinema or for dinner," the 31-year-old told The Mirror. "We're quite lazy, we don't really go into London or do anything that posh. We can't be bothered getting dressed up!"

