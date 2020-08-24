David Tennant's wife Georgia reveals messy bathroom – and daughter Birdie is to blame

Georgia Tennant reassured fellow parents that even celebrities have to clean up their children's mess! David Tennant's wife shared a hilarious boomerang video of their youngest child Birdie wreaking havoc in the bathroom of their west London home.

Dressed in just a nappy, the ten-month-old used one hand to unravel the toilet paper into piles onto the floor, while the other hand rested on the closed wooden toilet lid for balance. Georgia simply captioned the post: "...Excellent", and we love how relatable it is. It wasn't long ago that Georgia revealed her little baby is now crawling, so we imagine this won't be the last time she causes trouble!

The video also gave fans a glimpse inside the stunning bathroom Georgia shares with fellow actor and Doctor Who star David. Following a muted colour palette, the walls are covered with large white tiles while the floor is made up of grey marble-effect tiles, with a matching stone feature wall heading into the shower area. Luckily there doesn't appear to be anything else in reach that Bridie can get her hands on!

Georgia and David's daughter Birdie enjoyed making the bathroom messy!

At the end of July, Georgia revealed that the messy parts of motherhood are all worth it when she shared a rare selfie with Birdie. The mother-of-five was clearly feeling sentimental as she cuddled up to her sleeping daughter, gushing in the caption: "Sometimes a baby falling asleep on you is about the best thing that has ever happened and there is no place you'd rather be. Other times you need to wee. #myweebaby."

Fans of the star were quick to relate, with one writing: "Miss that sort of snuggle, the smell, the warmth, the little breathing, so relaxing." Another remarked: "I miss my son sleeping on my chest. I watched A LOT of daytime TV back then."

