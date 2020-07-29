Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly broke her arm in a very unexpected way The Hell's Kitchen star and wife Tana share five children

Tilly Ramsay has shared some bad news with her followers on social media, revealing that she has broken her arm – and in a way that might surprise you! The 18-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie that showed her winking at the camera, wearing a white T-shirt and her long blonde hair in loose waves.

The only problem with the picture was a rather noticeable unwanted accessory – a bright pink cast that went from her thumb to past her elbow. The celebrity chef's daughter captioned the photo: "I fell off a seesaw, how's your day going? [upside down smiling emoji]."

Tilly is one of Gordon Ramsay's five children and has followed in his footsteps, hosting cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch for CBBC. Gordon and wife Tana are also doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and their youngest child Oscar, who is one.

The clan usually splits their time between London and Los Angeles, but also has a holiday home in Cornwall, where they spent lockdown before returning to the capital so that Gordon could open his restaurants in the city.

Tilly and Gordon kept themselves and their fans entertained during their Cornwall stay, making several videos that delighted their followers. The pair even took part in the Flip the Switch challenge, which saw them dancing in the kitchen as the song Flip the Switch by Quavo played before they swapped clothes and continued acting as if nothing had changed.

Gordon's followers in particular expressed their admiration for this previously unseen side of the Hell's Kitchen host, commenting: "This has floored me, I actually think you look better in @tillyramsay's outfit chef," "Haha! Never expected that," and: "This is the best thing I’ve seen all day."

Another fan imagined how something similar might have gone down on one of Gordon's TV shows, writing: "Ha ha... would love to have seen this happen during your time on Boiling Point! Imagine your chefs doing this during a service!!" Hopefully Tilly can get back to enjoying her summer before too long…

