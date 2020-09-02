Zoe Saldana shares stunning beach photo with her three children The Avatar actress shares her kids with husband Marco Perego-Saldana

Zoe Saldana prefers to keep her family out of the spotlight, but on Tuesday the Avatar actress shared a sweet photo of herself with her three children on the beach, to highlight an important initiative that's been circulating on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to upload a picture of herself making a pinky promise with her three sons, dressed in a bodysuit following a swim in the ocean.

MORE: Zoe Saldana reflects on Britney Spears accidentally announcing her pregnancy news

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Zoe Saldana's son adorably helps her in the kitchen

In the caption, Zoe wrote: "Nothing brings me more joy than loving on my boys all day long. To ensure I can protect my kids' future, I am taking a stand against climate change and making a pinky promise to 'vote like a madre.'"

She continued: "All the madre's out there, will you join me?" The Hollywood star is one of the many celebrities who have taken part in the climate change campaign. Other big names have included Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba.

Zoe Saldana with her three sons on the beach

Zoe shares her children with husband Marco Perego-Saldana. The pair have been married since 2013 and share sons Zen, three, and five-year-old twins Cy and Bowie.

Last year, the actress revealed that they are raising their sons in a gender-neutral environment, and have many toys in their house that are marketed towards boys and girls.

READ: Zoe Saldana opens up about her ongoing battle with thyroid condition

The Avatar actress is a doting mum to three children

"We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa," she told Us Weekly.

"I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don't know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We're sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it's important to raise boys in that environment, and girls as well."

Zoe and husband Marco are raising their sons in a gender-neutral household

Zoe and Marco tied the knot in 2013 in a low-key ceremony in London. The star knew her husband was 'the one' as soon as they met.

She told Marie Claire in 2014: "I don't do the ABCs, I do what my heart says, what my heart feels. So, from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew."

She continued: "I met my husband, I wasn't going to try and see if it works. No, I felt it. I went with the feeling."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.