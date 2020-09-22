Gwyneth Paltrow makes shock confession about co-parenting with Chris Martin The Iron Man actress shares two children with the Coldplay singer

They famously announced they were "consciously uncoupling" back in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and appear to have had one of the most amicable splits in celeb history.

But Gwyneth Paltrow has made a surprising confession about her marriage to ex Chris Martin and the supposed 'picture perfect' co-parenting of their children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

Speaking on Tuesday's The Drew Barrymore Show, the Iron Man actress admitted that she and the Coldplay singer get along much better now than they did when they were married.

She explained: "I mean it’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. So I do think that it can be done."

Gwyneth also admitted that while their family set-up looks perfect to the public, co-parenting with Chris is not always "as good as it looks".

"It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever," she candidly admitted.

Gwyneth and Chris co-parent their kids Apple and Moses

"Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days. But I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for our kids.

"You take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

Chris Martin with son Moses and Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth has since married producer Brad Falchuk, and has been isolating with him and the children at her home in Brentwood during lockdown.

Chris, meanwhile, is in a relationship with Dakota Johnson, and lives close to his ex-wife so that the children can see both parents easily.

