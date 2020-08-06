Cameron Diaz makes heartfelt revelation about being baby Raddix’s mum Cameron and husband Benji Madden are proud parents to baby Raddix

It seems Cameron Diaz has got none other than Gwyneth Paltrow to thank for her happy-ever-after, as the new mum has revealed if it wasn’t for the Goop founder she may never have got married or had a baby.

MORE: See inside the home Cameron Diaz is raising baby Raddix in

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron cooks up a storm in her gorgeous kitchen

The Charlie’s Angels star has kept details of Raddix, the daughter she welcomed with Good Charlotte rocker, Benji Madden, 41, close to her chest. But opened up in a livestream interview for Gwyneth’s Goop Health: The Sessions to reveal some surprising news about not only starting a family but about her marriage to her husband too.

MORE: Gywneth shares photos of look-a-like daughter at their home in LA

The friends shared a laugh as they talked about life

Cameron emotionally admitted: "I wouldn’t have become a mother if it wasn’t for you. I’d be like: 'I’m not having kids.' And you’re like: 'You are having kids, you’re getting married, you’re having children."

Because Cameron, now 47, didn’t tie the knot until 2015 and then secretly welcomed her daughter at the end of 2019.

Cameron didn’t stop there with her praise of Gwyneth, 47, adding: "You were just on me all the time. You were like: 'You have to. You don’t understand. If you don’t do this you will be so sad that you didn’t do it.' And so I credit you so much with the fact that you never let up on me."

Cameron has never been happier than she is now

Cameron then laughed and struggled to find the word she was looking for when she said: "You were so, you know, I would say, encouraging and also…" which prompted Gwyneth to hilariously brand herself a pain in the backside.

But all joking aside, Gwyneth, who is a mum-of-two herself, said: "I think I could see and I knew what a natural mother you are. Some women aren’t but you, I was like: ‘You’re born to do it.'"

As to what was stopping the former actress from finding her fairytale family, including her husband, she admitted: "I was just scared. I was afraid I wouldn’t find a partner. I had no luck, you know?"

MORE: Take a sneak peek inside Gwyneth Paltrow's at-home gym

Gwyneth then giggled as she admitted: "Yeah, you had some real humdingers in there," making reference to Cameron’s dating history.

Cameron - who also discussed her decision to quit acting - married Benji after a whirlwind few months of dating and had no qualms admitting they leapt into life as a married couple.

"We got married pretty much immediately", she stated. But also gushed about how they both knew it was the right thing to do.

The pair chatted for almost an hour, sipping Cameron’s organic Avaline wine and putting the world to rights before the friend’s signed off from their in-depth interview with "I love you’!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.