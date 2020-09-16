Katy Perry reveals relatable parenting update following baby Daisy's arrival The Smile hitmaker shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has been enjoying every moment of motherhood since welcoming baby Daisy Dove in August.

And the doting mum recently shared a relatable parenting update about being a busy parent.

Taking to Twitter, the Smile hitmaker wrote: "What did mothers do before Amazon Prime?" along with the hashtags, 'not an add' and 'just a fact'.

While Katy has so far been keeping photos of Daisy out of the spotlight since her arrival, the doting mum has been posting some sweet pictures of the gifts her famous friends have bought for her daughter.

Most recently, Taylor Swift sent Daisy a hand embroidered blanket which had the words 'Baby Bloom' hand-stitched alongside a flower.

Katy Perry has revealed just how busy she is following Daisy's arrival

Presents have also included a toy hamper from Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest, and a unicorn dressing gown from Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Beyoncé sent Katy and Orlando a beautiful bouquet of white roses, while Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, sent Daisy a gorgeous red pram embellished with Minnie Mouse ears.

The Smile hitmaker a month before Daisy arrived

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad's finger.

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Baby Daisy has an incredible nursery at home in LA

Prior to Daisy's arrival, the Hollywood star revealed in an interview published in HELLO! that his son couldn't wait to meet his sister.

He said: "Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us."

