Coleen Rooney's son Kai looks so grown up in new school photos The doting mum compared Kai's last few school photos

Coleen Rooney delighted fans on Wednesday after posting new photos of her eldest son Kai, who has just gone into year six.

The first professional school snap shows the 10-year-old dressed in his smart school uniform with a crisp white shirt, dark blue blazer and matching tie. Coleen then compared her son's latest photo with the ones taken over the last few years, prompting fans to comment on how much he has grown up.

Fans noted how grown up Kai looks in his new school photos

"Omg where’s that time gone, very handsome!" one follower remarked, and another similarly wrote: "Wow he’s so handsome and so big now! All grown up."

Although Kai appears to be sporting the same slicked-back hairstyle, one fan noticed one particular difference this year. "Too cool for the badges now!" the comment read.

Coleen's latest post comes just weeks after she shared the most adorable photo of her three eldest boys, Kai, ten, Klay, seven, and four-year-old Kit all ready for their first day back following the summer break.

The doting mum compared Kai's school photos over the years

Unlike Kai's blue uniform, the younger two sported black and yellow striped clothes. But most adorable of all was Kit's black and yellow hat – very smart indeed!

Coleen shared a snap of her three eldest sons on their first day back at school

"Good luck to my boys going back to school today. Love you all so much, be yourselves and keep smiling," the doting mum-of-four wrote, and it won't be long before her youngest boy Cass joins them.

No doubt Coleen and her husband Wayne were pleased to see their children get back into the school routine after months of homeschooling due to the coronavirus. In May, the 34-year-old praised her sons for their hard-working attitude, writing: "My boys making me so proud in homeschooling. Keep it up lads." It showed the five of them sitting in their spacious garden at their Cheshire mansion.

