Robbie Williams opened up about his dream to work with his children one day in a new interview.

Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday, the crooner revealed that his oldest daughter Teddy, seven, seems to be following in his footsteps and has inherited the performer gene.

Robbie quipped: "She came out of the womb with jazz hands, which was incredibly painful for my wife."

He then shared his hopes for working with his two oldest kids, saying: "I would like Charlie to manage me and Teddy to come and join – I said to Teddy the other day, 'Baby, when you’re older do you want to come singing with daddy?' and she went, 'No daddy, you’ll be singing with me!'"

The 46-year-old spent lockdown in Los Angeles with his family: wife Ayda and their four children: Teddy, Charlie, five, one-year-old Coco, and little Beau, who the couple welcomed in February.

Steve asked the singer if he was still in California, but Robbie shared that, as his Instagram followers will know, he is currently in Europe.

Young Teddy is a keen musician like her dad

"I’m somewhere in Switzerland up a mountain," the dad-of-four said, to which his interviewer replied, "That’s social distancing in the extreme isn’t it?"

Robbie responded: "Yeah, well, I’m a bit neurotic and I thought where can I place myself where [COVID-19] won’t get me? And I thought, well I’ll just live up the Mont Blanc for six months… it’s really warm actually, it’s really lovely."

The former Take That member also reflected on the impact of the pandemic on his profession, sharing that he looks forward to it being safe to get back to the job he loves.

Robbie said: "The performing arts is suffering greatly because of [the pandemic] and, on a personal note from me, I’m so grateful to do what I do for a living and can’t wait to get back to work and start performing again."

