Tamara Ecclestone has kept a relatively low profile since secretly welcoming her second daughter last month – but on Tuesday, she delighted fans by sharing a rare snap of her adorable newborn, Serena.

The new mum posted a sweet image to her Instagram Story, showing her baby girl napping as the duo enjoyed a morning stroll in a park.

MORE: Inside Tamara Ecclestone's lavish £70million London mansion

Little Serena looked so snug, wearing a fluffy pink and white babygrow as she slept soundly against her mother's chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamara Ecclestone shares beautiful moment with daughter Fifi

Tamara shared the first photo of her newborn earlier this month, almost three weeks after her arrival. The image showed Tamara's eldest daughter, six-year-old Sophia – known as Fifi - lovingly smiling at her baby sister as she cradled her on the bed. The two siblings were joined by one of the family's dogs.

MORE: Tamara Ecclestone throws sister Petra lavish pink baby shower - see incredible photos

MORE: What is Tamara Ecclestone's net worth?

Tamara, 36, wrote: "Three weeks ago you completed us baby Serena. Watching the love Fifi has for her baby sister makes me happier and prouder then I could of ever dreamed of."

It was Tamara's father, Bernie Ecclestone, who first announced the news of Serena's birth in September. Speaking to the MailOnline from his home in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps, he said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

Tamara Ecclestone shared the first photo of baby Serena in October

"Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She's a beautiful little thing. She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad."

Bernie, 89, and his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, welcomed their first child together, son Ace, in July. Ace is also Bernie's only son as he has three daughters from previous marriages — Deborah, 65, Tamara and Petra Ecclestone, 31.

Bernie admitted that with Serena and her uncle Ace only being born months apart, they will no doubt be the best of friends. He added: "Serena and Ace are very close in age and so will be able to play together when they're a little older. I'm delighted that Serena is with us at last. I’m getting quite the collection of grandkids!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.