Ola Jordan had a Halloween treat in store for fans. The former Strictly star took to Instagram with the most adorable photo of baby Ella, showing the little girl all dressed up in a bat costume. The series of snapshots were captured in the family living room, with Ella sitting up and smiling for the camera.

"Happy Halloween from my scary monster #1sthalloween #8monthsold," Ola 38, captioned her post.

"Oh my days…cuteness overload, she looks soooo much like you," one fan told the dancer, while actress Ali Bastian remarked, "You win Halloween!"

Ola and her husband, James Jordan, welcomed baby Ella in February – and just last month made the decision to put her in her own bedroom. "My dad said, 'You should start putting her in her own bed or you'll be making a rod for your back later on. I think you should do it,'" James explained in the couple's parenting column for HELLO!.

Ola Jordan has shared the sweetest Halloween photo of baby Ella

"So we did it," Ola added. "We put her in her room yesterday! The day before we said, 'This is going to be the last night she sleeps with us.' When I was getting her ready for bed I was feeling anxious!

"I was thinking, 'Oh my God, she's not going to be next to me anymore.' I was getting all teary then I thought, 'Snap out of it, she has to do it, she's getting to be a big girl now,' and she was fine!"

Baby Ella recently moved into her own bedroom

Of their decision to wait until Ella was eight-months-old, Ola admitted: "We wouldn't have done it earlier. I liked her being next to me for that time. This morning when I woke up, I thought, 'Oh, she's not next to me anymore.' So I wouldn't have done it earlier."

James agreed: "I wouldn't have done it earlier either. I know people say you should do it at six months or whatever, but we weren't ready ourselves and it hasn't done her any harm. We liked waking up and knowing she was next to us, and hearing her at night when she was agitated."

