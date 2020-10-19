Ola Jordan has shared a brand new photo of baby Ella – and the likeness between mother and daughter is extraordinary! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Strictly star posted a close-up image of little Ella, who can be seen smiling from her pink buggy as she looks up at the camera.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary - here's how

The eight-month tot is dressed all in pink, including a sweet hat bearing the word 'newbie'. With her big brown eyes, Ella's striking similarity to Ola is clear. "Your double!" one fan commented, with another adding: "A little Ola!" A third agreed: "Ahhh she's a mini mummy!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan reveals parenting mishap in hilarious new video

Ola, 38, and her husband, fellow former Strictly star James Jordan welcomed Ella – their first child – in February. Earlier this month, the couple took the plunge and decided to relocate their daughter into her own bedroom.

MORE: Ola Jordan has birthday mishap with present from baby Ella

"My dad said, 'You should start putting her in her own bed or you'll be making a rod for your back later on. I think you should do it,'" James, 42, explained in the couple's parenting column for HELLO!.

Ola has shared a beautiful close-up of baby Ella

"So we did it," Ola shared. "We put her in her room yesterday! The day before we said, 'This is going to be the last night she sleeps with us.' When I was getting her ready for bed I was feeling anxious!

MORE: Ola Jordan reveals her birthday sadness

READ: Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing! The pros and their adorable kids

"I was thinking, 'Oh my God, she's not going to be next to me anymore.' I was getting all teary then I thought, 'Snap out of it, she has to do it, she's getting to be a big girl now,' and she was fine!"

Ella is Ola and James's first child

Ola added: "She went down at 8.30pm and she woke up at about 7. I went in to get her at 8 o'clock but woke up before then because we could see her on the monitor, but she was just laying there chilling! I was expecting she'd wake up at 5.30am screaming because she couldn't see me but no, she didn't care!"

The proud mum continued: "When I walked in at 8am to get her, she was so happy to see me and ready to get up. It was a good experience last night, so I hope it stays that way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.