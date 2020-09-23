Ola Jordan shares beautiful new photos of baby Ella – and fans can't cope! Little Ella was pictured in the family garden

Ola Jordan had a treat in store for fans on Monday night. The former Strictly star took to Instagram with a series of beautiful new snapshots showing baby daughter Ella in the family garden.

The photos capture the eight-month-old as she sits up on the lawn near the Jordans' outdoor swimming pool, as her proud mum snapped away. In total, Ola shared ten pictures of her daughter, joking in the caption: "Mummy, you are taking too many pictures again!"

Her followers were delighted by the images. "She's absolutely beautiful and I can see both you and James in her," one told Ola. Another fan told the dancer: "She is literally perfection x." A third added: "Ola she is your double. Such a beautiful little one."

Little Ella is certainly growing up fast. In their most recent column for HELLO!, Ola and husband James Jordan revealed that she has cut her first tooth.

Ola Jordan has shared a series of new snapshots of little Ella in the garden

"She had one really funny day last week, she was really sad," James explained. "We noticed her two teeth in the bottom have broken through the skin now so you can feel them and see them. On that particular day she was just feeling really sorry for herself. She wasn't in hysterics, she was just really quiet."

Ola continued: "Normally she just laughs! She'll just have a giggle to herself, but she just seemed so sad. It was really hard trying to make her laugh! She wasn't having any of it."

Ola and James welcomed their daughter in February

Chatting about how they normally get their little girl to chuckle, James shared: "We don't scare her but we'll shout, 'Boo!' and she'll laugh. But she wasn't having it the other day, not at all. Her bottom lip kept going. But it was only the one day."

The couple also revealed that they think Ella is on the cusp of crawling. She's not actually crawling as such just yet,” James said. "She's on her knees and able to move about.

"She can get into the right position she just doesn't know how to move. I look like a right idiot because I start crawling across the floor trying to show her how to do it!"

