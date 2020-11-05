Strictly's Kara Tointon shows off baby bump in gorgeous shimmering gown during last outing before lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kara Tointon made the most of the last day before England went into lockdown and headed to Central London to attend the star-studded Cabaret All Stars show.

The pregnant actress looked stunning as she showed off her growing baby bump in a pink shimmering gown with tasselled detailing and a thigh-high split.

Despite low temperatures, Kara accessorised her look with a pair of gorgeous black sandals with snake detailing.

Kara's solo outing comes just a week after she exclusively announced to HELLO! that she and her Norwegian fiancé Marius Jensen are expecting their second child together.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion and star of stage and screen is already six months pregnant with a little brother for their first-born son Frey, who will be two in November.

"I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant," 37-year-old Kara told HELLO! magazine. "We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: 'If it happens, it happens; let's go with the flow,' and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren't shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky," said Kara, who had been due to star in a stage production of Steel Magnolias before restrictions prevented it going ahead.

The actress braves low temperatures in her stunning outfit

With the new arrival due in January, Kara - who is the older sister of actress Hannah - is looking forward to seeing the relationship the brothers will share.

"Hannah and I have such a close bond, so now I am thinking how lovely for Frey to have a brother. I'll be outnumbered with Marius and two boys but bring it on."

