Geri Horner shares photo of her incredible country garden The former Spice Girl has a country home near Banbury

Geri Horner's country home really is fit for a queen! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram this week to share a snapshot showing her picking - and eating - raspberries with her youngest child, three-year-old Monty. But it was the spectacular backdrop behind them that really impressed fans.

MORE: Inside Geri Halliwell’s gorgeous home where she is self-isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner finally reunites with her mum

In the distance, a huge greenhouse has been set back against a large brick wall, while to the left of the photo, the family's beautiful countryside home can be seen. Also visible are perfectly pruned hedges which have been used to form rectangular borders around large vegetable patches, no doubt containing an array of delicious home-grown produce.

MORE: Geri Horner's beautiful wedding day with husband Christian: Photos and details

Geri shared a sweet snapshot showing her picking raspberries with Monty

Geri and little Monty, meanwhile, are in the foreground of the snapshot, and can be seen standing beside their impressive raspberry plants, which are protected from birds and wildlife by thin netting. The floor of the area is covered with wood chippings.

MORE: Geri Halliwell shares gorgeous photo of teenage daughter Bluebell on her 14th birthday

The star is self-isolating at her home in Oxfordshire

It's not the only time Geri has shared a glimpse of her picture-perfect garden. In May, she uploaded a photo with a good morning message for her followers. It showed the singer standing with her mug of coffee in front of a wooden door built into a brick wall, which is covered in climbing yellow roses. To the side of the star a flowerbed could be seen, filled with purple flowers, and there were two dogs by her feet.

MORE: Geri Horner reveals her favourite place in luxurious countryside home

Geri, 47, has been self-isolating throughout lockdown at her beautiful country home with husband Christian Horner, 46, their son Monty, and her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell. The family own two homes in total; the estate in Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire.

Geri is also a mum to 14-year-old Bluebell

Christian and Geri have a number of animals at their country retreat, including goats. The couple – who married in 2015 - also keep chickens at their Oxfordshire estate, including one that is very special to Geri – a pet chicken called Ginger.