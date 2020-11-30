Nigella Lawson's daughter Cosima is her absolute double – see photo The celebrity cook has two children with her first husband

We love tuning into Nigella Lawson's show, Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC2 every Monday evening. There's something so comforting about her home-cooked recipes and all those indulgent desserts!

The celebrity cook is pretty private when it comes to her two children, Cosima Thomasina, 26, and Bruno Paul, 24, with her late husband John Diamond.

We did find one photograph of beautiful Cosima and we can't believe how much she looks like her famous mum. The mother and daughter are like peas in a pod with their long, brunette locks and facial features.

This photo of Cosima was taken in 2017 when she was out and about in London. The pair were also spotted walking together in the city in January this year wearing matching shades.

Nigella Lawson's daughter Cosima

Cosima's father and Nigella's first husband John Diamond sadly passed away in March 2001 of throat cancer when he was just 47. Nigella met John in 1986 when they worked on The Sunday Times together and they married in Venice, Italy, in 1992.

Cosima's middle name, Thomasina, was the name of Nigella's sister who tragically died aged 31 from breast cancer. Grazia recently revealed that Cosima's nickname is 'Mimi'.

Cosima and Bruno Diamond (right)

In a previous interview with The Mirror, Nigella revealed some advice her daughter had given her after her split from second husband Charles Saatchi.

Nigella said: "I have been forced to be guarded. I used to be more open and I’d like to think I will be again." She added: "Cosima said to me, ‘Mum, would you rather be a real person like you or someone who has hair and make- up done to go to the supermarket? It is better to be a real person.’ She’s right."