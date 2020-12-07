It's only been a few weeks since Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcomed their third child, but they're already making the most of baby Blake's first Christmas by taking him on an exciting family trip.

The Hit List stars posed for an adorable photo with their three children Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, three, and two-month-old Blake.

"Me, my gang and my Michelin man coat took a trip to see the Big Man [Santa emoji.] Truly magical. Thank you @laplanduk," Rochelle wrote in the caption.

Father Christmas sat behind his desk on one side of the room, while Rochelle and Marvin kept a safe distance on the opposite side, with their two daughters stealing the show in the foreground. Valentina seemed particularly thrilled to be holding her baby brother, who was swaddled in a beige blanket and gazing in the direction of the camera.

Any parent will know how chaotic it can be to coordinate a family photo with everyone smiling for the camera, so it comes as no surprise that Rochelle's fans were delighted with the sweet snap.

"What a gorgeous photo of a gorgeous family," one follower wrote, while another added: "Oh my lord what a cute picture!" A third remarked: "Look at the baby I can’t cope."

As well as visiting Santa, videos on Rochelle's Instagram Stories also show the family walking towards the reindeer, watching ice skaters and heading inside the Enchanted Forest before taking a trip to the Toy Factory. We can see why Lapland UK is a favourite festive trip among celebrities such as Emma Willis and Victoria Beckham.

Rochelle and her family are clearly in the Christmas spirit, as she enlisted the help of floral designers Early Hours London to give her home a festive makeover in early November.

Rochelle and Marvin treated their three children to a magical day out at Lapland UK

The epic display almost reaches the ceiling and includes foliage such as ivy and holly that are overflowing with blue, red, gold and purple baubles.

In photos she shared on her Instagram, Rochelle's daughters posed in front of the fireplace in their matching pyjamas. She wrote: "I know it’s early but we are WAYYYYYY too excited...and for very good reason @earlyhoursltd have been back at our house again sprinkling their Christmas magic."

