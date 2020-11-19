Gwen Stefani's embarrassing secret shared by youngest son in hilarious video Who knew she had it in her!

Gwen Stefani is rich, she's famous and she has some embarrassing habits just like the rest of us!

The No Doubt singer, 51, has a wardrobe full of edgy outfits but it turns out she currently has a favourite - and she wears it ALL the time.

Gwen's adorable son, Apollo, outed his famous mum for not changing her clothes for two days in a too-cute video which the star shared on Instagram Stories.

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals amazing early Christmas gift - 'It's so exciting'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's son embarrasses his mum by revealing her secret in hilarious video

In the clip, the six-year-old is snuggled up to his mum as he announces: "My mum has been wearing this Anaheim Hillbillies like, kind of like clothes for two days!"

Gwen then quips: "Oopsie."

The outfit of her choice was a hooded sweatshirt and matching bottoms from her clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies.

Sure enough, she was advertising their arrival just a couple of days beforehand and modelled the exact same outfit for her fans on Instagram - let's hope she didn’t wear it to bed!

RELATED: Gwen Stefani shares photo of first tattoo - and fans can't believe it

READ: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston reacts to her engagement to Blake Shelton

Gwen didn't want to change her snuggly new clothes

She was so excited by the arrival of the latest collection she couldn't wait to show it off to her followers.

Gwen told fans her phone was "blowing up" with people trying to get their hands on her new merchandise and said: "I’m super excited guys."

That's not all she has to be excited about though. Just a couple of months ago she got engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Blake Shelton.

MORE: Gwen Stefani as a brunette has to be seen to be believed

READ: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton mark personal milestone: 'Never in my wildest dreams'

Gwen's got style!

They announced the news on Instagram and had an outpouring of support from fans who called them "the cutest couple".

When they wed, Blake will officially become stepfather to Gwen's three children, Apollo, and his two older brothers, Kingston, 14, and Zuma, 12, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The boys are already incredibly close to Blake who has gushed about being a stepfather and told People magazine.

"They’re so damn funny," adding. "It's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're pretty special."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.